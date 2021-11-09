Industrialization for economic growth top priority of Pakistan: envoy

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin Ul Haque said that rapid industrialization in Pakistan for sustained economic growth is one of the top priorities of the Pakistan government.

According to China Economic Net, addressing Pakistani community in Yiwu city in Zhejiang province, he said that Pakistan is trying to establish a digital corridor under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), while tourism and technical vocational training is also one of the top significance sectors, where Pakistan is enhancing cooperation with China.

“We are thankful for the support given by the people of China, Chinese government during the COVID-19 pandemic to Pakistan and Pakistani community-based in China, we like to express our gratitude to the Chinese people for this very critical support to my country”, he added.

He further said that more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered while 90% are from China. As part of the government’s community advocacy and outreach initiative, the Ambassador met and interacted with members of the Pakistan community residing in the city and nearby region.

Ambassador apprised them about the government’s efforts and policies aimed at the welfare of the expatriate community, including initiatives such as the launch of Roshan Digital Account, Pakistan Remittance Initiative, holding of monthly E-Kechaharis, and facilitation for investing in Pakistan.

He appreciated the role being played by the community members in promoting China-Pakistan friendship and encouraged them to participate in activities related to the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries.

The community members were also urged to follow local rules and procedures and serve as a bridge between the Missions and local government for the promotion of bilateral relations. Abdullah Afridi, General Manager of Combine group and president of Pakistan community-based in Keqiao, thanked the ambassador on the behalf of the community and informed the issues of the Pakistani business community here. “Pakistan agriculture sector plays a central role in Pakistan economic growth, therefore China should enhance quota system of different agri-products from Pakistan or remove this condition for us”, he added.

The president of Pakistan community Yiwu, Ashraf Hussain welcomed the ambassador, Hussain Haider CG Shanghai, other guests, and briefed about the Pakistan Community based in Yiwu, one of the top destinations for Pakistani communities based in China. During the visit Ambassador accompanied by Consul General in Shanghai Hussain Haider also the business Pakistani community. It is to be noted that a sizable Pakistan community, involved in the trading business, resides in Yiwu.