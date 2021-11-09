IHC grants 15 day protective bail to Asif Zardari

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given 15-day protective bail to former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in American property case, Daily Times reported.

The court has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) not to detain Asif Ali Zardari for 15 days, asking the former president to file a bail application before the trial court.

Rejecting of the PPP leader’s bail application, the IHC remarked that Asif Ali Zardari should file a bail before arrest application in the accountability court.