No plan to change designs of currency notes: SBP

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday rejected the news regarding currency notes saying there was no plan under consideration to change the designs of the notes.

“Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media. SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” said the Central Bank’s official Twitter handle.