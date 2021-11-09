PM pleads world to avoid humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan pleaded to the international community to take stern measures to avoid a humanitarian crisis in war-torn Afghanistan.

“I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now WFP chief issues alert,” Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter handle, sharing a BBC report.

“Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but int community must act now. It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan ppl.”

The BBC report quoted World Food Programme (WFP) executive director David Beasley as saying, “It is as bad as you possibly can imagine.” “In fact, we’re now looking at the worst humanitarian crisis on Earth.”

“Ninety-five percent of the people don’t have enough food, and now we’re looking at 23 million people marching towards starvation,” he said. “The next six months are going to be catastrophic. It is going to be hell on Earth.”