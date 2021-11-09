National Assembly passes journalist protection bill

RAWALPINDI: On Monday, the National Assembly has successfully passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021.

The bill opens the doors for the establishment of an independent commission for the protection of journalists and media professionals.

Earlier on May 21, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari moved the bill. “I thank the Opposition for their cooperation in the passage of the bill,” she said.

An independent commission will be set up to investigate the complaints against threats or acts of torture, killing, violent attacks, forced disappearance and arbitrary arrests.

The reports of the commission would be presented before the parliament through the Ministry of Human Rights. It would provide for measures to actively investigate, prosecute and punish acts of violence and any threats to journalists providing protection of their lives.

National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021

On the other hand, the National Assembly also passed the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which provides for an extension in the tenure of the Prosecutor General of NAB.

The NA also passed the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Minister for Law and Justice also laid National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XXIII of 2021 and the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XXVI of 2021).

The minister also tabled the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021 and the Covid-19 Bill, 2021.