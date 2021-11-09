Opposition mulls joint strategy against PTI govt

Opposition parties, including the PPP and PML-N, on Monday decided to hold a joint protest against the ruling PTI government, a private TV channel reported.

The decision was taken during a consultative meeting of opposition leaders, held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Awami National Party’s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, and JUI-F’s Maulana Asad Mahmood, along with other opposition leaders, participated in the meeting.

The TV channel reported that a joint strategy of the opposition was discussed in the meeting, while the PPP and PML-N stressed holding a joint protest against the incumbent government. Shahbaz said that he will give “a tough time to the government in the Parliament”, while Bilawal said that he will “chase away the incompetent, ineligible government together with other opposition parties.” Reports said the joint opposition will hold another meeting today.

It should be recalled that the alliance of the Opposition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, last week had decided to hold several anti-inflation protests across the country, which would culminate in the long march towards Islamabad. The opposition alliance had held a virtual meeting in which it decided to hold protests in Karachi on November 13, in Quetta on Nov 17, and in Peshawar on Nov 20.

On Friday, Bilawal and Shahbaz discussed the government’s decision to hike petrol prices across the country. Shahbaz called the PPP chairman to discuss the inflationary situation in the country and discussed a joint strategy against the government.

Bilawal criticised the prime minister, saying that he had offered a “lollipop” of relief to the masses before hiking petrol prices. With each passing day, the government is increasing the problems of people, he had said, adding that those who increased the ghee price by 110% in three years, gave 30% relief to the masses.