TLP announces end to sit-in after govt revokes ban

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Monday announced ending its sit-in protest, after the federal government revoked the proscribed status of the religious party.

TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah announced that the party was ending its sit-in protest and its workers would go back to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen. “Mufti Muneeb ur Rahman had given us the guarantee and told us to go back to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen when 50% of our demands are met,” Sarwar Shah said, addressing participants of the sit-in. “[He had also guaranteed] that Saad Rizvi will attend the Urs [Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s first death anniversary] with us,” he said. “We will not go to our homes, we will go to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen,” he said, reiterating that TLP chief Saad Rizvi will be among his supporters on the occasion of his father’s first death anniversary.

A day earlier, the TLP ceased to be a proscribed organisation after the government accorded approval to a summary by the Ministry of Interior, asking for its removal from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. TLP was placed in the said schedule in April 2021 on the recommendation of the Punjab home department.

The notification stated that “in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 11U of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (as amended), the federal government is pleased to remove the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from the First Schedule of the said Act as a proscribed organisation for the purposes of the said Act”.