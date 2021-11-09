Three ordinances, 13 bills laid in National Assembly

Three ordinances for amendments and 13 bills for legislation were laid in the National Assembly (NA) on Monday.

The ordinances included as the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 Ordinance No. XXIII of 2021 and National Accountability (third Amendment) Ordinance No. XXVI of 2021 and National Accountability Ordinance, 2021.

The bills passed by the National Assembly but not passed by the Senate within the stipulated period of 90 days approved to be presented in the Joint Sitting for consideration. Some of other bills included as The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021, The COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021, The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021, Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and others.

While talking about the NAB amendment ordinances, lawmaker Syed Naveed Qamar said that it is very surprising that the government is desirous to re-appoint the NAB chairman through this ordinance. “Is there crises in the country (of any other qualified persons for the posts) that the government getting support of such ordinance for this purpose?” he asked adding that or the government has signed written agreement with accountability institutions that they would show the music to only to the opposition members and would remain inactive against the ruling party members. Meanwhile, the upper house of the parliament in its session, which is in order under chairmanship of chairman Sadqi Sajrani, unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his life long struggle for justice, freedom and self-determination of Kashmiri people against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has moved the said resolution. It denounced the un-ceremonial burial of the great leader in gross violation of the basic human rights norms reflecting rage, tyranny and barbarism of Indian Occupation Forces. The resolution urged upon the international community to take notice of India’s callous and inhumane handling of the situation, violating all civil and human rights norms in the occupied valley. The house called upon the Indian government to stop the harassment of the family members of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and drop orchestrated charges against them.

It demanded of the Indian government to immediately release the detained Kashmiri political leaders and youth in arbitrary detention in jails and allow unhindered access to the United Nations observers, International Human Rights and Humanitarian Oroanizations as well as international media into IIOJK to assess the ground realities.

The house also demanded of the Indian government to immediately lift the inhumane military siege in IOJK and remove restrictions on the media, internet, mobile communications, movement of people and peaceful assembly.

It denounced the illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.