Ministry to sensitize children to harassment

In a bid to stop abuse of children, the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has flagged off a ‘good touch-bad touch’ campaign across the state to sensitize people via social media. According to details, cases of child harassment have increased in the country so there was dire need to start a campaign to eliminate this evil menace. “We have started the ‘good touch-bad touch’ campaign and it will continue till 2022, an official of the MOHR said. “We plan to sensitise the kids between 5 and 10 years of age, who are most vulnerable to these problems and who know something about their private parts, but exactly do not know what is good and what’s bad,”. In the campaign, the parents would be advised to never allow a girl child to sit on anybody’s lap, never undress and dress in front of others, and also to never force a child to go out with an adult with whom he or she is not comfortable,” he said. “If your child complains of anything, never take it lightly and go to the bottom of the story and show the child that you can stand up for them,” he added.













