KP CM wants all shelter homes fully equipped

As many as seven Panahgahs (shelter homes) are fully functional in the KP province to provide free night stay and meal facilities to the needy and vulnerable segments of the society with mutual collaboration of Pakistan Baitul Maal.

These Panahgahs include one each in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, D.I Khan, Kohat, Swat and Bannu, whereas another Panahgah will soon be operationalized in the provincial capital Peshawar. This was told in a meeting on Panahgahs held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Social Welfare Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Director Social Welfare Habib Afridi and other concerned quarter attended the meeting. The meeting was further informed that in addition to the above mentioned Panahgahs, ten more panahgahs were operational from provincial government’s own resources which include one each in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swabi, Marsehra, Swat, Kohat and Karak with a total night stay capacity for 450 individuals.

The meeting discussed in detail various matters related to improve the overall management and facilities of these panahgahs, further expand the ambit of Panahgahs and a number of decisions were taken to this end.