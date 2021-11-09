TLP Returns to the Fold

Now that the ban on TLP has been removed, it is becoming clearer just what kind of terms the government agreed to and just why they were kept from the public. According to the latest reports, the government has so far only met half of the conditions agreed to, so the coming days are likely to bring more revelations. Both sides are claiming that the truce will last so long as each party keeps its promises, which explains why an air of uncertainty still hangs over the whole issue. What is certain at this point, though, is that the TLP is back in the mainstream and will contest the next general election.

It is somewhat strange that the present government first banned the outfit and later un-banned it; and the only thing that happened in the intervening period was TLP taking to the streets, destroying public property and killing police officers in the process. And despite all the fanfare surrounding the announcement of the truce, there’s no word yet on what is to become of the killers of the seven policemen or the thousands of people that burnt cars and ruined so much public and private property. It seems that the most important questions have been left unanswered, which betrays political immaturity on those that handled this episode on the part of the government.

Whichever form this peace takes in the weeks and months ahead, the fact that the protestors crossed several red lines must not be forgotten and anybody and everybody that committed crimes, especially murder, must be made to pay. The police force is already very demoralised, seeing how its field officers were used as cannon fodder and then forgotten even though a number of them laid their lives in the line of duty. What was the fault of the people who died and their families? And why is the state silent about such an important matter?

While it is appreciated that this matter is being handled with minimum resort to force, the way certain things are being addressed does leave a little something to be desired; which is why the perception that the government surrendered before a mob is gaining currency. *