Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The movements of ships were reported on Sunday, where six ships namely, Teera Bhum, MSC Paola, Cosco Japan, Chembulk Barcelona, Sea Ploeg and Simaisma carrying containers, chemicals, palm oil and natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively. Meanwhile five more ships, Northern Precision, Asia Liberty, Wawasan Blue Fin, Argent Daisy and African Sanderling carrying containers, palm oil and coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by twelve ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Safmarine Nyassa, Teera Bhum and Al-Soor-II left the port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Cosco Japan, Chembulk Barcelona and Sunbird Arrow are expected to sail from QICT, EVTL and MW-1 today in the afternoon.