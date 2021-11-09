EFU Life recognised by MAP

EFU Life Assurance Ltd, the leading private sector life insurance provider in the country, has been honored with ‘Certificate of Excellence’ at the 36th Corporate Excellence Awards 2021 by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) in the Life Insurance Sector. The award was received by Mr. Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Director, EFU Life Assurance Ltd.

EFU Life has been recognized for demonstrating exemplary standards in management practices for the ninth consecutive time. The award reflects the Company’s performance and continuous progress in areas of Strategic Planning, Leadership, Social Responsibility, Corporate Governance, Customer and Market Focus, Human Resource, Operations and Information Management.

The Corporate Excellence Award was instituted by MAP in 1982 with the sole aim to recognize and honor companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.