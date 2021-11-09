Gay Australian footballer ‘scared’ to play in Qatar

SYDNEY: Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, who came out as gay last month, has revealed he would be scared to play at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country’s criminalisation of homosexuality.The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia’s A-League, is the only known gay footballer playing in a top-flight men’s league.His announcement last month won plaudits from around the world, including from legendary Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.But the midfielder — who has played for Australia at the under-20 level but has yet to be called up for the senior side — indicated he was not sure what he would do if he were selected to play at the 2022 World Cup.”I read something along the lines of that [they] give the death penalty for gay people in Qatar, so it’s something I’m very scared [of] and wouldn’t really want to go to Qatar for that,” he told the Guardian’s Today in Focus podcast.Since being selected as host in 2010, Qatar has faced searing criticism for its treatment of LGBT people, as well as its record on women’s rights and labour issues.













