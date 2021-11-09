Pieters wins fifth title at Portugal Masters

VILAMOURA: Big-hitting Belgian Thomas Pieters captured his fifth European Tour title on Sunday when his final round 68 gave him a two-shot victory at the Portugal Masters. Pieters, 29, started the day level with Frenchman Matthieu Pavon who led for the first 11 holes on Sunday but found water three times on the way home in a score of 70. The Belgian pounced to finish at 19 under par, two shots clear of Pavon and Danish pair Lucas Bjerregaard and Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished with rounds of 66 and 64 respectively. Hojgaard shared the lead in the closing stages as he carded the lowest round of the day but bogeyed the last, while 2017 champion Bjerregaard birdied the 18th to ensure he moved into the top 100 on the Race to Dubai rankings. Victory for Pieters also ensured he will play the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai for a seventh consecutive season. “It feels amazing,” he said after a first title since the 2019 Czech Open.













