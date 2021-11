ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan secured top ranking in The Economist’s world normalcy index due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s balanced decision-making and its implementation by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In a tweet, he said according to The Economist’s world normalcy index, Pakistan had been ranked first in the list of countries where situation was returning to normal despite the coronavirus pandemic.