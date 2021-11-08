Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, November 08, 2021


Mafia making all out effort to flop government: Gill

APP

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that mafia was making all-out efforts to flop the incumbent government since its inception.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly stood against the mafia and he (PM) would defeat them.

He said sometimes the mafia created pressure groups and sometimes threatened to overthrow the government. Sometimes the mafia hoarded sugar and took the cover of stay from the court, he said.

