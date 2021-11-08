ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that mafia was making all-out efforts to flop the incumbent government since its inception.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly stood against the mafia and he (PM) would defeat them.

He said sometimes the mafia created pressure groups and sometimes threatened to overthrow the government. Sometimes the mafia hoarded sugar and took the cover of stay from the court, he said.

ایک طرف اکیلا عمران خان کھڑا ہے اور دوسری طرف تمام مافیا اکٹھا ہو چکا۔جب سے عمران خان کی حکومت آئی مافیا ہر ممکن کوشش کر رہا ہے کہ اسے ناکام کرے۔کبھی پریشر گروپ بنائے جاتے ہیں تو کبھی حکومت گرانے کی دھمکی تو کبھی چینی چھپا کر سٹے آرڈر کے پیچھے چھپنا خان ان سب کو ہرائے گا انشاللہ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 8, 2021