Parliamentary session on national security underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security has jut started in Islamabad on Monday (today), Daily Times reported.

The committee comprising members of the National Assembly and Senate members will be informed by top military personnel about the country’s overall affairs of national security.

The meeting is being chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General Inter Services-Public Relations (DG-ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, federal ministers are in attendance in the meeting.

The meeting will also be briefed on current national security issues including the situation of Afghanistan and talks with banned TTP.

Earlier, Pakistan has sent 13 trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

According to a statement by the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, which made arrangements for the food trucks to be sent, 174 tons’ worth of flour, rice, and pulses were sent to the country.

The aid was handed over by PACF’s Habibullah Khan to Afghan Deputy Minister for Refugee Affairs Arsalah Khan at the Torkham border crossing point. A handing over ceremony was also held which featured brief remarks by Habibullah Khan regarding the aid.

According to the statement, Afghan officials – in charge of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Molvi Sherzad, Police Chief Jalalabad Mohammad Nizami, and in charge of the Afghan Torkham Border S Ghaziullah Hashmi – were also in attendance.

“Afghanistan counterparts gratefully accepted the aid and prayed for better relationships with each other in future,” the statement said.

Later, Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan shared images of the trucks and provided a breakdown of the aid sent. According to the ambassador, the 174 tons included 140 tons of flour, 16 tons of sugar and 18 tons of rice.