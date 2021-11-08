Islamabad records 20 new dengue fever cases

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has reported 20 new patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 20 dengue fever patients have been reported in rural and urban areas of the federal capital territory, the District Health Officer (DHO) said.

The death toll from dengue fever climbed to 17 after two more people died from the viral disease. A total of 4,122 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. The viral disease symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu. Severe issues such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea can also occur.