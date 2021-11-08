Punjab registers 244 new dengue cases, 1 death

LAHORE: Punjab has recorded 244 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease and one death in the last 24 hours.

According to Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch said that Lahore has reported 186 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab so far has recorded 18,479 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season, the health secretary shared. Lahore, the provincial capital city has reported 13,812 cases of dengue fever.

The viral disease has claimed 69 lives in Punjab in this season, said the secretary. Recent death caused by dengue was also reported from Lahore.

Currently 2,143 patients of dengue fever have been admitted at hospitals in Punjab, 1,511 of them in Lahore, according to the health secretary.

A surge in dengue hemorrhagic fever cases has also been reported in federal capital Islamabad and other parts of the country. Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces are also reporting a hike in dengue cases.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by four different viruses and spread by Aedes mosquitoes.

Symptoms range from mild to severe. Severe symptoms include dengue shock syndrome (DSS) and dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). These usually require hospitalization.

There are currently no vaccines. The best method of prevention is to avoid mosquito bites. Treatment is possible if diagnosis occurs before the patient develops severe symptoms.