Nazim Jokhio murder: court extends physical remand of MPA Awais

KARACHI: On Monday, the physical remand of the suspects in the Nazim Jokhio murder case has been extended for a further three days by the court.

PPP MPA Jam Awais along with other suspects were in police custody and presented before the court in very tight security.

However, the suspects including the MPA Jam Awais have been accused of murdering Nazim Jokhio to death for filming the former’s hunting of the houbara bustard along with his Arab hunters in Thatta.

Furthermore, the investigation officer told the court that two suspects were on the run. He requested the court to extend the physical remand of the arrested accused as police wanted to retrieve information from them regarding the whereabouts of the two missing suspects.

The court while extending the physical remand of the accused including the MPA ordered the police to submit its progress report in the next hearing of the case.

Earlier, Jam Owais surrendered to Malir Police on Thursday night although Police presented the lawmaker and his employees Haider and Mir Ali before the court.

MPA Jam Owais was nominated in FIR no 457/21 registered at the Memon Goth Police Station.

Nazim Jokhio a local journalist’s family had been staging protests in Thatta and Karachi against the gruesome murder.

On the National Highway, protesters burned tires and blocked roads from Karachi to Thatta and chanted slogans against the police and the Sindh government.

The incident

The MPA and his men allegedly tortured to death Nazim in Mamon Goth who forbade some foreigners from hunting houbara bustards and made a video of their illegal hunting.

Nazim Jokhio later uploaded the video on social media allegedly angering the foreign hunters and their influential local hosts. The PPP MPA called him at his house and tortured him, his family had claimed.

Later, the police recovered Nazim’s body from Memon Goth in Malir and got his post-mortem done.