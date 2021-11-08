Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security today

ISLAMABAD: On Monday (today), top military officials will brief a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PNSC) comprising members of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate on the current national security issues.

However, the meeting of the PNSC will be held at 11 am today with NA Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair.

Moved by Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem, the National Assembly passed a motion in its sitting on November 5, to allow the use of the chamber of the National Assembly on November 8, for a briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

During the meeting, the top military brass will brief legislators about the overall affairs of national security.

Furthermore, the four provincial chief ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president and prime minister, and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan have also been invited to the meeting. All the members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence will also attend the meeting.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also invited to the meeting.

Earlier on November 8, the opposition had decided to attend the PNSC meeting at the Parliament House.

Moreover, the MPs will be given a briefing on the current security situation and the issues related to Afghanistan.

The MPs will also be taken into confidence on the agreement between the government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan as well as the ongoing talks between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the government that is being facilitated by the Taliban government in Afghanistan. The military leadership will also respond to the queries of the parliamentarians.