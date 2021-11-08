PUBC for removing artificial barriers like FATF grey list

Chairman Pak-US Business Council and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday urged the world community to remove artificial barriers like FATF’s grey listing, a politically prompted move and simultaneously called for building the Pak US bilateral relationship around economic security.

It was stated while talking to a delegation of think tank led by Waqas Anjum which called on him here, said a press release. He said in view of the changing geo strategic environment in the region,there are ample opportunities for Pakistan policy makers to proactively seek and establish a comprehensive and resilient bilateral relationship with US and revival of ministerial strategic dialogue.