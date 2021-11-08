Crude oil prices dip up to 2.75pc

Crude oil prices went down up to 2.75 percent for the second consecutive week after rallying for seven straight weeks in the international market.

According to details, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed 1.17 percent during the week to reach $82.74 from $83.72 a barrel. Brent, however, rose 7.5 percent in October and is up around 60 percent on the year.

Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $81.27 from $83.57, down by 2.75 percent during the week. WTI gained 11 percent in October while it is around 70 percent up on the year.

During the week, the price for Opec Basket decreased to $81.42 from $82.41 with 1.21 percent decrease, Arab Light price decreased 5.24 percent from $82.94 to $78.59 a barrel, while the price of Russian Sokol went down by 5.42 percent to reach $80.68 from $85.30.

Despite pleas from the White House, OPEC and its allies have so far refused to significantly increase supply after agreeing to record production cuts of nearly 10 million barrels per day. Most of those emergency cuts remain in place, giving the oil market time to heal and work off the surplus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, a grouping known as Opec+, on Thursday last decided to stick to its already-agreed plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). The meeting resolved to reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of December 2021.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday was non-committal on ordering a Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) release in an attempt to address rising crude oil prices after the OPEC+ coalition rejected calls from the US and other big oil consuming nations to increase output by more than planned in December.

The White House has accused OPEC and its allies of putting the global economic recovery at risk by refusing to pump more oil, something that could prompt the administration to attempt to address rising prices on its own by tapping into the SPR, which can hold up to 714 million barrels of crude and is the world’s largest backup oil supply.

Oil prices have surged this year to a three-year high above $86 a barrel as demand recovers from Covid-19 restrictions and Opec+ gradually ramped up supplies. Producers are concerned about going too fast, fearing renewed setbacks in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.