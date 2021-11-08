14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

As many as 14 members took oath to form the new Balochistan cabinet. The oath taking ceremony was held at the Governor House in Quetta on Sunday. The oath to the new cabinet members was administered by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha.

The new cabinet members include Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran and Nawabzada Tariq Magsi. Noor Muhammad Dummar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri were also sworn as members of the new cabinet. Furthermore, Ahsan Shah, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khan Khilji and Mir Asadullah Baloch also took the oath of office as provincial ministers.

An official statement issued in this regard said that a notification for the appointment of five advisers to the Balochistan chief minister would be issued soon. On October 29, BAP leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had taken oath as the new Balochistan chief minister after he was elected to the office unopposed. Governor Balochistan Zahoor Ahmed Agha had administered the oath to the newly-elected chief minister at the Governor House, Quetta, after he received 39 votes in the Balochistan Assembly.

After Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had resigned as the chief minister following political turmoil in the province, the BAP leadership had nominated Bizenjo for the top slot.