OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris’ struggle: envoy

The special envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay Sunday said OIC would continue to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He was speaking during a meeting here with the representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Pakistan. He assured the delegation of Kashmiri leaders that OIC would continue extending support for their cause. The Kashmir issue was similar to the Palestine issue as the human rights of the people of Kashmir and Palestine were being violated and they were facing the threat of demographic changes, the special envoy said and reaffirmed OIC’s support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people. He expressed complete solidarity with the valiant Kashmiri people.

He said OIC had longstanding support for the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The foreign ministers of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir extended the support to Kashmiris in a joint communique during a meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September this year.

The envoy said after his visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir he would prepare and present a report during the next ministerial meeting of the OIC, on the situation in the region.

In the coming days, the OIC envoy will get a first-hand account of the gravity of the situation on the ground in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

This was the second visit of the special envoy to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Yousef Aldobeay said his first visit to Azad Kashmir last year was beneficial as during it he had the opportunity to meet the Kashmiri leadership.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, FaizNakshbandi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen and AltafWani were part of the APHC delegation which met the OIC special envoy. The APHC delegation thanked the special envoy for the OIC’s steadfast support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.