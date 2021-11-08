Punjab CM extends contracts of ad hoc doctors

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved extension in the contracts of adhoc doctors for one year. The chief minister also directed timely disbursement of salaries of the doctors besides taking all-out steps to remove hurdles at the earliest for reappointment of the medics. in a statement, the chief minister said the provincial government was fully aware of the issues being faced by the doctors. He vowed that the government will leave no stone unturned for addressing the issues of the doctors.













