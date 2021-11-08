KP to launch Tablet-in-a-School programme

The provincial government under its education sector reforms is launching Tablet-in-a-School Programme for monitoring of schools in the province. Talking to APP, a senior official of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) Sunday said the government was eradicating the practice of wrong postings and now every teacher will have to teach on his actual post.

He said for enrollment of out-of-school children, a double shift programme had been started.

In the first phase of the programme, 3,000 children have been enrolled in 120 schools, while over 400 more schools have been selected for the second phase and later the number of such schools would be reached 1,000.

The present government has also introduced the School Bags Act to rid the children of the burden of heavy bags. Students Facilitation Centres have also been established at all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) of the province wherein the students are provided with all facilities under the roof of the same building.

He said that e-transfer policy had also been introduced to guarantee merit and transparency in transfer and postings and now all transfers and postings are being made online. The provincial government is also introducing Smart Schools’ Education Programme in the public sector schools and for this purpose memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with Coded Minds and HOPE organizations.

As many as 3500 schools are also operating under Girls Community Schools wherein over 0.1 million students have been enrolled with 80% girls’ students and 99% women teachers.

Furthermore, for guaranteeing quality education in schools, the services of 3000 school leaders will be acquired, out of which 2500 leaders would be appointed in BPS-16 and 190 in BPS-17 respectively.