Authority to teach youth about Seerat-un-Nabi: Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Allama Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted “Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority aiming to educate the upcoming generation about the life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He was addressing the Rehmatul Lil Alameen (SAW) Conference organized by Tanzeem Ahle-e-Sunat-wa-Jamat in tehsil Mula Gori ain district Khyber.

Qadri said the preaching of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was a source of salvation for the world and hereafter.

He said Pakistan and Islam would survive forever and called upon the youth to follow the golden principles of Islam and preach its lessons of peace, brotherhood and tolerance. He also stressed the media to convey the real message of Islam to the world.

Later on, the minister also distributed shields and prizes among the position holders of the Qiraat competition.