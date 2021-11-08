FC inaugurates mega water supply scheme

The Frontier Corps (FC) South Headquarters Sunday inaugurated mega water supply scheme here at Kot Murtaza village, Gomal area of Tank district. Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

According to details, more than 5,000 people from four villages including Kot Murtaza, Kot Ghulam, Kot Nawaz and Gardez will benefit from the scheme.

The ceremony was also attended by local elders administration officers, civil society representatives and local journalists. Baig said the FC South and the armed forces were taking special steps for restoration of peace in the region as well as development and prosperity of the areas.

He said FC South would provide clean drinking water in the area and support sports activities so that the youth of the area should take part in healthy activities.

He said Pakistan Army and FC South would not spare any sacrifice for peace and prosperity of the areas. Local elders highly praised the installation of water supply scheme, saying it was a very good initiative of the FC South and Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig.

Local elders thanked and appreciated the the efforts of Inspector General FC South and Sector Commander South and expressed the hope that FC South and the Armed Forces of Pakistan would continue to take practical steps for the welfare of public.