COMSTECH to celebrate World Science Day

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to arrange an event to celebrate this year’s World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 10.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the event is open to students, researchers, scientists, academicians, policy makers, government officials, think tanks and anyone relevant to the field of environmental sciences.

Experts and speakers will present speak on key areas including impacts of climate change and extreme weather; building climate resilience and reducing disaster risk; Climate change adaptation and mitigation; the role of science for society and the future of science; improving dialogue among scientists, government, and citizens; enhancing national capacities for evidence-based policy making and strengthening international scientific cooperation.

The intended participants can register for attending the event through the weblink https://forms.gle/x33Bd H6rNvHa4gkh8, the official said. As per the tentative programme schedule, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr M Iqbal Choudhary will present the welcome address while Adviser Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh will deliver the keynote speech.

Eminent Scientist, Professor Dr Atta ur Rahman will be chief guest on the occasion, while Director General, The Islamic Organization for Food Security, Yerlan Baidaulet will be guest of honour, the official said. The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every year on 10th November, was established by UNESCO in 2001, to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging and important contemporary issues relevant to science. The theme of this year is “Building Climate Resilient Communities” with emphasis on global climate change challenges. Celebration of the World Science Day, 2021 provides a perfect opportunity to mobilize the scientific community to bring science closer to society and bolster the international community to promote science for, and with society.