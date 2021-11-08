Dengue cases continue to decline in Rawalpindi

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Sunday said dengue fever cases had registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last two days due to continuous drop in temperature. The CEO informed APP that around 40 patients had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city last Friday and 44 on November 6, while earlier, the number of patients was 70 to 80 daily. “This year, around 2980 dengue cases have been brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, out of which 2,050 belonged to Rawalpindi, while the number of cases was 16 in 2020 and 6,058 in 2019 during the period,” Dr Faiza added. She said as many as 2,900 patients were discharged after treatment from the allied hospitals, while 274 beds were available to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 at Holy Family Hospital, 69 at the District Headquarters hospital and 30 at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.













