Old Ravian donatesRs 4m to GCU-EFT

Dr Farouq Ahmed, an expatriate Old Ravian, has donated Rs. 4 million to the Endowment Fund Trust of Government College University Lahore (GCU-EFT) for initiation of Golden scholarships for deserving students after the names of his parents and two children. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Secretary Executive Committee GCU-EFT has disclosed that Dr Farouq has already initiated three golden scholarships in past and tally of his sponsored perpatual scholarships has risen to seven. He added the original amount of donation is never spent by the Trust, and only the income earned on donation, is used for scholarships. He shared that the total number of golden scholarships in the GCU-EFT has risen to 120 now.

Iqbal Z. Ahmed, the President of the Trust said these perpetual golden scholarships shall be given to financially-challenged students on merit every year for ever. He believed that sponsoring education of deserving student is the best way of charity which can bring qualitative change in society. He said each golden scholarship covers university fee as well hostel expenses of one deserving student every year.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi also applauded this great gesture of Dr. Farouq and appreciated the efforts of the Executive Committee for the Trust and GCU.

Iqbal Z Ahmed stated that it’s indeed a proud moment that with the sincere and untiring efforts of Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt this generous donation is received. Every year, hundreds of deserving students are benefited to complete their academic programs for GCU. He further assured that we will continue our efforts for the welfare and development of our Alma Mater.