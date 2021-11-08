‘Pakistan going through a critical period’

Sufi Majlis-e-Amal Chairman Khawaja Mahmood Fariduddin has said that Pakistan is going through a critical period and it is ready to play a key role for the integrity and survival of the country only through dialogue. Pir Ali Raza Gilani Astana Mian Mir, Pir Akhtar Rasool Astana Haq Bahoo, PirJameel-ur-Rehman Astana Kamonki, Pir Shahbaz Qalandari Astana Shah Inayat Qadri, Baba Aslam Haideri Astana Qadri Qalandari, Pir Syed Shah Sawar Qadri, Allama Muhammad Ali, Allama Hussain Goldawi, Allama Mufti Participants including Shabbir Anjum, Allama Shabbir Ahmed, Baba Moazzam Chishti, Allama FarooqiSaeedi, Chaudhry Arshad Gujjar, President Peace Committee, Chaudhry Younis All Pakistan Muslim League appreciated the program “Peace for All” and pledged to work with Sufi Majlis-e-Amal.













