Seems like the relationship is still not fully over for Grammy winner Kanye West with his wife Kim Kardashian, as he says she is still his ‘wife’, despite their ongoing divorce. Ye recently appeared in an interview on Revolt TV’s ‘Drink Champs’ where he talked about music, money, fashion and family, but the part about his relationship with Kim seemed to cause the most buzz. As per TMZ, the dad of four says Kim is still his wife because there “ain’t no paperwork”.