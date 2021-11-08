Rani Mukerji confessed having a crush on Aamir Khan while shooting ‘Ghulam’

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan will be promoting their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Ranveer Singh’s TV show The Big Picture.

During the episode, Rani shared a few anecdotes from her earlier days in the film industry. Being his energetic self, Ranveer danced with Rani on a few of her hit songs. The two danced on “Aati Kya Khandala” from her film Ghulam and also recreated the famous matchstick scene.

Rani shared with Ranveer how she used to have a crush on Aamir Khan while shooting Ghulam. She also admitted to being very nervous during their shoot. “I have learned so much from him during Ghulam, and also from Shah Rukh during the filming of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” shared Rani.

She added, “Mujhe garv hota hai ki maine unke saath itna saara kam kiya! (I am proud that I got to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan!)” A few promos of the show also have Rani and Ranveer recreating the magic of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, which starred Abhishek Bachchan with Rani Mukerji. It had Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in special appearances. Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan along with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante actor Sharvari Wagh. The comedy-drama is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed and written by filmmaker Varun V Sharma. It is set to release in cinema halls on November 19.