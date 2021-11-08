Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as he completes 52 years in Bollywood

It has been 52 years today since the release of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s first film ‘Saat Hindustani’. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane to mark this special day. Sharing a monochrome throwback picture, he penned a nostalgic caption, also remembering the date he signed his first film. “On 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film “Saat Hindustani” and it released on 7 November 1969…52 Years .. TODAY,” he wrote. Fans and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.













