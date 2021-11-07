New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Twitter flooded with memes after India’s elimination from T20 World Cup

Team India was ousted from the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (November 07) after Afghanistan’s 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their final Super 12 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India were hoping for a miracle from Afghanistan to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals, but the Black Caps broke a billion hearts after winning the match. However, Afghanistan lost against New Zealand on Sunday after failing to defend a total of 125 runs to bow out of the competition while also confirming India’s exit from the tournament. Reacting to India’s ouster, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious Rahul Gandhi-inspired meme on Twitter to leave fans in splits. India’s campaign at the #ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VhsdiQld8I — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2021 The Kiwis thus became the remaining semi-finalist to qualify from Group 2 after Pakistan. Pakistanis jumped at the opportunity and took to Twitter to troll India. Here’s how they reacted: #Endia #ICCWorldCupT20 pic.twitter.com/YIavBtbADC — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 7, 2021 #TeamIndia #viratkholi #Mumbaiairport #RaviShastri بہت مار پڑنے والی ہے۔😂 ( A lot of beating is coming😉) pic.twitter.com/lkuFqFLpnG — its me (@AamirTu91840380) November 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5iWB4KcvDr — Qaiser Pervaiz ™ (Bye Bye Endia) (@qaisper) November 7, 2021 Now who did this?? #India #AfgvsNZ #Afghanistan#T20WorldCup2021 #NZvAFG #namakharam #TeamIndia #Mumbaiairport pic.twitter.com/Xp4BcH5ir1 — سیدہ اُمِ کلثوم (@syedakalsoom786) November 7, 2021 “Walk over Pakistan” karna tha yeh tou ab fly over Pakistan hogaya.#Mumbaiairport #NZvAFG #TeamIndia — Sam Minhas 🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@PtiTigerKunjah) November 7, 2021 What’s really going on right now?😀😃#NZvAFG #TeamIndia #Mumbaiairport #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LAloVmjSh2 — Shahid Ali Naeem ( #AliSadpara ) (@Shahidnaeem93) November 7, 2021