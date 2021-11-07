New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Twitter flooded with memes after India’s elimination from T20 World Cup

Team India was ousted from the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (November 07) after Afghanistan’s 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their final Super 12 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India were hoping for a miracle from Afghanistan to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals, but the Black Caps broke a billion hearts after winning the match.

However, Afghanistan lost against New Zealand on Sunday after failing to defend a total of 125 runs to bow out of the competition while also confirming India’s exit from the tournament. Reacting to India’s ouster, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious Rahul Gandhi-inspired meme on Twitter to leave fans in splits.

The Kiwis thus became the remaining semi-finalist to qualify from Group 2 after Pakistan.

Pakistanis jumped at the opportunity and took to Twitter to troll India.

Here’s how they reacted:

“Walk over Pakistan” karna tha yeh tou ab fly over Pakistan hogaya.#Mumbaiairport #NZvAFG #TeamIndia — Sam Minhas 🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@PtiTigerKunjah) November 7, 2021