US, China, UK remain top export destinations in first quarter

The United States, China and United Kingdom (UK) remained the top three export destinations of Pakistani products during the first quarter (July-September) of the current financial year 2021-22.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the US remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products and total exports were recorded at $1,565.343 million against the exports of $1,047.764 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 49.40 percent.

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $559.153 million against the exports of $329.421 million last year, showing an increase of 69.73 percent. The UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $549.667 million during the months under review against the exports of $427.540 million during last year, showing a growth of 28.56 percent.

About shipments to other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $407.122 million against $322.459 million during last year, showing an increase of 26.25 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $406.261 million against $367.529 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-September 2021-22, the exports to Holland were recorded at $328.654 million against $229.277 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $252.776 million against $167.868 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $225.079 million against the exports of $147.446 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $127.647 million against $209.868 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $175.389 million against US $127.487 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $119.045 million against $91.146 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $167.374 million against US $13.701 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $93.22 million during the current year compared to $106.958 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $91.511 million against $68.198 million, to Malaysia $83.348 million against $43.922 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 35.24 percent during the months under review, from $5.353 billion to $7.241billion, said the central bank data.