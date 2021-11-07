It’s very challenging to play Asif Alam in ‘Nobel Peace’: Mayur Mehta

Actor Mayur Mehta who got fame through Zee TV serial ‘Aur Pyar Ho Gya’ is now gearing up for his new film ‘Nobel Peace.’ The film, that recently bagged the Best Film award at 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020 and Best Screenplay at the 8th Indian Cine Film Festival 2020, has been released. The actor has witnessed an overwhelming response from the audience. Talking to the media, Mayur Mehta said, “I played a very interesting character of Asif Alam in the film, where initially the character’s mind was just focused on his own religion, it showed the mental block of a person where even a help, support or suggestion from someone seemed like they are trying to brainwash you. It’s very challenging for me to play this character. But later this character realised that humanity is above all and how the small things/videos made by his friend brought smiles and changes in the lives of others, those videos were not catered to a particular religion and that was the overall message which this film tried to put across.”













