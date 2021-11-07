Bangladesh’s injured Shakib ruled out of home series against Pakistan

DHAKA: After T20 World Cup, Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20 home series against Pakistan, it emerged on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Shakib will not be available for the upcoming T20 home series against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury. The BCB’s chief physician said that Shakib needed three weeks to recover from the hamstring injury.

Earlier on October 31, Shakib had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury, the country’s cricket board had said. The BCB official said that Shakib, however, will be available for the Test series against Pakistan. “Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover and get back to the field. He might be able to play the Test series,” said the BCB’s chief physician. It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh right after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup concludes. The Pakistan cricket team will play all three formats of the game during their tour of Bangladesh, scheduled to begin in November.