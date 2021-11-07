Osaka ‘back’ on tennis court two months after tearful exit

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka said Saturday on social media she is “back” on the tennis court after making a tearful US Open exit two months ago declaring she was taking a break. The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan tweeted two photos with her holding a racquet on a court, one of them showing her wearing workout apparel. “Kinda rusty but feels good to be back,” Osaka tweeted with the photos. “I really want to say thank you everyone for all the kind messages, I really appreciate it.” It was a sharp contrast to her look and emotions on September 3 in New York when she revealed unhappiness about playing tennis following a loss to Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez. Osaka, who had been the defending champion, admitted after the defeat that “I’m dealing with some stuff,” and then elaborated on her emotional turmoil. “I feel like for me recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said. Osaka, indeed, has not played a WTA event since losing in New York. Her tweet provided no hint of when and where she might return.













