PISA 2021 — our men in tux and sherwanis

From Feroze Khan to Iqra Aziz, Pakistani celebrities graced the red carpet at the Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 on Friday.

The PISA Awards were held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai.

The awards were handed out in the film, TV and social media categories.

At the star-studded PISA event, Pakistani celebrities particularly women adorned traditional outfits and stunned at the show.

Sana Javed, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Feroze Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Umair Jaswal, Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood, Sonya Hussyn, Affan Waheed, Faysal Quraishi and others attended the show.

Singer Sajjad Ali enthralled the celebrities with his melodious voice by singing his famous song Chahe Jis Shehar Bhi Jaye.

Photographs and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media and have won the hearts of the fans.