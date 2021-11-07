Masses to benefit from fruits of development: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is striving to ensure provision of facilities to citizens as much as possible.

He was chairing a meeting of the district coordination committee (DDC) here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha, while relevant officers from WASA, MCL, LWMC, LESCO, LDA, education, health, district administration and others were also present. The federal minister said the government would continue journey of development despite tough circumstances, adding that the fruits of public friendly development projects would yield positive result.

He directed the health authorities to enhance the number of beds in dengue wards in public hospitals. He also issued instruction to the sanitation agency and waste management company to gear up its operations and ensure clean and green environment. He also instructed LESCO to remove hanging wires. The meeting reviewed the pace and quality of work on ongoing development schemes in provincial capital and also reviewed the cleanliness and dengue situation in the district.

During the meeting, DC Lahore Umar Sher Chatha stated that the dengue crash programme had been launched in 37 union councils of the city and around 1,200 dengue workers were participating in the programme.

The LDA officials also briefed the meeting about pace of ongoing development projects, underpasses and other schemes in the city.