CPWB to open child protection center

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) would open child protection centers all over the Punjab. Talking to APP, Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmad said the Kasur project will cost Rs34 million and complete in two years. She also said the unit would initially accommodate 30 children and serve as a referral unit. The project was announced by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in 2019 when police found the remains of four children from the sand dunes at Chunian about 50 kilometres away from here. She added that children, parents, civil society and NGOs’ representatives should play their role against child abuse. The CPWB has established a small office at Kasur and intervened in 36 cases of child abuse and referred 27 cases of abandoned children who were then shifted to Lahore Bureau for their welfare.













