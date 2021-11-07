Basic services to citizens on doorstep top priority: Akhtar

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that providing basic services to citizens on the doorstep was the top priority of the government. He expressed these views while inaugurating water supply lines replacement project in Union Councils 46 and 56.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said that the major issue of the city was drainage and provision of water supply and added that record development funds of Rs 190 billion had been allocated during the current fiscal year budget. He directed the WASA officials to speed up the work on ongoing development projects of water supply and sewerage in PP-219 constituency and ensure best quality work in all projects.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal, briefing the minister said work on laying more than 24,000 feet water supply lines in the areas of Pir Colony, Ghousabad in Union Councils 46 and 56 was in full swing. Dr Akhtar Malik ordered that the work on all the projects be expedited further and completed as soon as possible.