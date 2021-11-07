Govt brings country back on path of prosperity: Murad

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Saturday said the previous regimes of PPP and PML-N had destroyed the national economy but the Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf government was steering the country towards the path of prosperity.

Addressing a public gathering at Baffa, Mansehra, he said despite the coronavirus outbreak, the government was working on poverty alleviation and facilitating the masses through various programmes. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a historical relief package for the poor segments of the society where millions of the people would be benefited by getting 30 percent price reduction in essential commodities. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had discussed Islamophobia on international forums and highlighted the issue. Murad said every citizen of the province had the facility of one million rupees for treatment through the Insaf Sehat Card.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub while addressing the public gathering said from 1947 to 2007, different governments got 7,000 billion rupees loans and later the PPP government doubled the loan burden of Pakistan from 7,000 billion to 14,000 billion rupees while the next PML-N government had broken all records and increased the loans up to 30,000 billion rupees which destroyed the economy of the country adding that ‘now we are bound to get the financial assistance of IMF’.

Criticizing the electricity production agreements, the federal minister said the PML-N government had badly damaged the economy of the country through poor agreements with Independent Power Productions (IPPS) as a result the government was facing high rates of electricity.