On Saturday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded another 11 coronavirus deaths and 567 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After adding the fresh 567 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,276,240. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,518.

Moreover, a total of 46,918 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 567 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.20 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,236.

Statistics 6 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,918

Positive Cases: 567

Positivity %: 1.20%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1236 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 6, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 445 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,224,870.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,852.

Furthermore, 471,497coronavirus cases in Sindh, 440,918 in Punjab, 178,512 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,107,103 in Islamabad, 33,325 in Balochistan, 34,492 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,393 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.