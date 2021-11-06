Inflation goes 0.67pc up for fifth straight week

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 04, 2021 for the combined consumption group has witnessed another increase of 0.67 percent, the fifth in a row, while it went 15.21 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Earlier, during the previous weeks ended on October 28, October 21, October 14 and October 07, the weekly inflation went up by 1.23 percent, 1.38 percent, 0.20 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the combined index was at 164.53 on November 4, 2021 as compared to 163.44 on October 28, 2021 while the index was recorded at 142.81 a year ago on November 05, 2020.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.90pc) items increased, prices of 03 (5.88pc) items decreased and prices of 20 (39.22pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded an increase in the prices of tomatoes (19.23pc), sugar (5.32pc), mustard oil (3.74pc), LPG (3.23pc), vegetable ghee 1kg (2.86pc), washing soap (2.66pc), banana (2.08pc), eggs (2.05pc), potatoes (1.73pc) and rice Irri-6/9 (1.28pc), with joint impact of (0.71pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.67pc).

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of onions (3.12pc), chicken (2.06pc) and pulse Moong (0.39pc).

According to the PBS data, the year on year trend depicts increase of 15.21pc, LPG (74.70pc), electricity for Q1 (65.91pc), mustard oil (53.39pc), vegetable ghee 1 kg (48.74pc), cooking oil 5 litre (43.12pc), petrol (34.18pc), chillies powdered (33.43pc), washing soap (30.77pc), diesel (29.93pc), wheat flour bag (21.67pc), beef (20.11pc), garlic (19.45pc) and chicken (18.13pc), while major decrease observed in the prices of onions (41.63pc), pulse Moong (31.20pc), potatoes (20.62pc), tomatoes (15.69pc) and pulse Mash (0.76pc).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles ranged between 0.58 percent and 0.90 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly increase of 0.90 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 0.58 percent.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 13.51 percent and 16.43 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 16.43 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 15.68 percent.