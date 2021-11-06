Sugar disappears from Lahore market

Sugar has disappeared from Akbari Mandi, one of top wholesale markets of the provincial capital, causing difficulties for the retailers. There is no sugar in the city’s Akbari Mandi as the hoarders have reportedly reacted to the ongoing action against them, a private news channel reported on Friday while quoting sources privy to the development.

The sources said that local administration sealed many shops in an action against the hoarders for selling the item at exorbitant rates. The retailers are finding it difficult to get the sugar to meet the demand of the end-users. In Lahore, the retail price of sugar on Thursday was being sold at Rs140 per kilogram while the Sugar Dealers Association said there is a suspended supply of the commodity by the millers. Prices of sugar witnessed a rapid rise in various parts of the country during the last couple of days. The wholesale rate of the essential commodity went up Rs25 in Karachi after which it was available Rs140 per kg, whereas it was available for no less than Rs145 in the retail market.